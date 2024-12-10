How to buy Juan Soto New York Mets jersey, get your Mets Soto gear now
By Kilty Cleary
The Juan Soto sweepstakes have finally concluded and the New York Mets have hit the jackpot. In a historic move, the superstar outfielder signed a 15-year, $765 million contract, making it the richest deal in professional sports history. For Mets fans, it’s time to celebrate, the future is now, and it’s shining bright in Queens.
Juan Soto, formerly donning pinstripes as a Yankee, didn’t have to travel far for his new chapter. Citi Field will now be home for the 25-year-old phenom, and his presence is expected to electrify an already passionate fan base. This isn’t just a signing; it’s a statement: the Mets are here to dominate.
News of Soto’s signing has barely cooled off, but Mets fans are already gearing up literally. Fanatics has just unveiled the official Juan Soto New York Mets Nike Home Replica Player Jersey, and it’s bound to be a bestseller.
Here’s the catch: Soto hasn’t picked his number yet, so production will start as soon as he decides. Orders are expected to ship within 2-4 weeks after that. If you want to rock Soto’s name on your back, now’s the time to preorder.
SHOP: Juan Soto New York Mets Gear
The jersey is just the beginning. Fanatics is rolling out a full line of Soto-themed Mets gear, from hats to hoodies and everything in between. Stay tuned, because these items are expected to be the hottest tickets in town.
So what are you waiting for? Pick up your Juan Soto Mets gear and get ready for one of Major League Baseball's best players to don the pinstripes, this time in orange and blue.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.