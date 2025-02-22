Juan Soto goes yard in his first New York Mets at-bat (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
If Saturday is an early indication of how the New York Mets' season is going to play out, the NL East team has a lot of reason to be excited based on the early results of their new star signing.
Juan Soto moved cross town to the Mets after leaving the New York Yankees this offseason, and during his first plate appearance with his new team did something pretty impressive.
The $765 million man went yard during his team's Spring Training game against the Houston Astros in his first at-bat with the team, which sent Mets fans into a frenzy on social media.
Obviously the season hasn't even begun yet, but the abilities of Soto are clearly going to provide a lift for the team after reaching the postseason a year ago. Now, the Mets' goals are to take things one step further, although they'll have plenty of competition in the NL with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.
