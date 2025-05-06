New York Knicks stun Boston Celtics after atrocious NBA Playoffs shooting display
By Matt Reed
The Boston Celtics are defending NBA champions for a reason, but if they play the way they did Monday night throughout the rest of the postseason they won't hold onto that crown for much longer.
The New York Knicks stole Game 1 at TD Garden in Boston after the Celtics put together the worst three-point shooting display in NBA Playoffs history. Boston missed a total of 45 threes in the game, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining to go 5-25 from deep.
Now, the poor shooting display from three was only the tipping point on the night for the Celtics, who led in the third quarter by 20 points. The Knicks' comeback certainly should be a wake up call for head coach Joe Mazzulla and Co. considering Boston had everything going in their favor even into the early fourth quarter.
The good news for the Celtics is that they still display the deepest roster in the NBA, and despite the loss, the reigning champions managed to keep the game within three points at the final buzzer.
During the regular season, Boston beat the Knicks on all four occasions and averaged over 125 points per game, so it's reasonable to expect the Celtics to come out and play with an increased attitude ahead of Game 2.
It's also likely Boston won't shoot that bad again in this series, however, Tom Thibadeau's Knicks play tenacious defense and that will present a huge challenge to the Celtics throughout the remainder of the series.
