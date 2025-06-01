New York Knicks reportedly keeping Tom Thibodeau after Eastern Conference Finals loss
By Matt Reed
The New York Knicks' NBA Playoffs run came to an end Saturday night after the Indiana Pacers carried on their remarkable 2025 season with a trip to the NBA Finals, but Knicks fans are already thinking about what the team could look like come the fall.
While there's been some skepticism throughout the NBA community about Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and his ability to get the team to their ultimate goal of winning an NBA title, it appears New York is still confident in the long-time coach to guide them into next season.
Fred Katz and James L Edwards III of The Athletic are reporting that Thibodeau's job is likely safe heading into the 2025/26 season, however, owner James Dolan will make the final decision on the matter.
In five seasons with the Knicks, Thibodeau has gotten the team closer to the NBA Finals each season, but questions still remain how he'll be able to get past that hurdle in the future considering the path New York had throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
While New York did manage to take out the Boston Celtics in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, Jayson Tatum's injury was a big factor late in the series. Meanwhile, the Pacers came back from huge deficits in Games 1 and 2 against New York, before ultimately winning their series in six games.
