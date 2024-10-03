New York Knicks fans get first look at Karl-Anthony Towns in team colors (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
The NBA made massive waves this week with a blockbuster trade just ahead of the start of the regular season. The Minnesota Timberwolves sent former number-one overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. On Thursday, the new Knicks star was seen rocking the blue and orange.
In all his glory, Towns was filmed putting up buckets in his new digs. Towns will be repping the #32, and from the first reactions, Knicks fans are ready to hang a banner.
It has been a long time since the Knicks were able to call themselves NBA champions. For example, they haven't been able to say that at any point in my 31 years on this earth. However, the revival of Knicks basketball cannot go unnoticed. New York fell one game short of making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and the franchise believes this trade will be the one that gets them over the hump.
RELATED: NBA Swingman Classic Edition Jerseys for the 2024-2025 NBA season, where to buy
Love them or hate them, the NBA is a better product when the Knicks are good. It's a new dawn, it's a new day, and Knicks fans are feeling good.
Who is ready for opening tip?
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Stop it–Davante Adams is not going to the Chiefs
MLB: Get ready for the weirdest HR Derby ever
CFB: 17-year-old Bama wideout Ryan Williams’ NIL value skyrocketing
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB chaos as broadcaster drops 11 teams