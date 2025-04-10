New York Jets mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: New York Jets mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
Below are the players being projected to the New York Jets with the No. 7 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: Some might say taking an offensive tackle with short arms is a reach (get it?), but Campbell is too skilled to pass up.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: This feels like the floor for Graham, a blue-collar defensive tackle who would fit right into the culture Aaron Glenn is seeking to return to the Jets. Graham isn't the biggest, fastest or even the most productive of this year's talented defensive tackle class, but he's agile, instinctive and technically refined.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: The Jets have opted to go with Justin Fields as their quarterback this year and grab a top flight wide receiver prospect to go with him and Garrett Wilson. McMillan and Wilson would be one of the best young wide receiver duos in the league and would give the Jets passing game a higher floor for Fields this season (and another quarterback down the road).
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: With Morgan Moses heading to New England, the Jets would be wise to address the spot with the athletic right tackle out of Mizzou. Membou’s 86.0-plus PFF grades as a run blocker and a pass protector would undoubtedly be an upgrade over Chukwuma Okorafor or any option currently on the roster.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Membou is powerful and quick, and he started 30 games at right tackle in college. It would make a lot of sense for the Jets to pop him into the lineup there, with 2024 first-rounder Olu Fashanu manning the left side.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Steadiness has been the recurrent theme of everything Gang Green has done this offseason, with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey not seeking to take any shortcuts on what figures to be an extensive rebuild. Membou, then, should have plenty of appeal given that the 6-4, 332-pounder didn't surrender a sack last season and plays with rare equanimity for a blocker who only turned 21 last month.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: The Jets plan for the future at the quarterback spot and prepare for a Sanders/Justin Fields quarterback battle that'll surely grab headlines in August.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mavs fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's Dallas homecoming
CBB: Brayden Burries commits to Arizona, cements Wildcats as preseason title favorites
MLB: Pirates' 'Bucco Bricks' debacle the latest sign they're MLB's most incompetent team
NFL: Dolphins release statement after police respond to Tyreek Hill domestic incident
SPORTS MEDIA: Masters voice Jim Nantz turned down surprising CBS television job in 2004
VIRAL: Jordan Spieth's kids Sammy & Sophie steal show at Masters Par 3 Contest