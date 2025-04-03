New York Jets mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
Below are the players being projected to the New York Jets with the No. 7 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Dart impressed a lot of people at the combine, and while many might say this is too early for him, the Jets have a pressing need.
Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network: It seems like most of the NFL is not in on the first-round Dart bandwagon, but there's one team that may be. The Jets have been linked to Dart in various mock drafts because other NFL teams think it's a very real possibility. If Dart goes in the top 20, it feels like it has to be to the Jets.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Nate Davis, USA Today: This roster has equal parts young talent and equally glaring holes. One of those voids is the interior defensive line depth that’s formed behind Quinnen Williams. A former wrestler, Graham, a unanimous All-American in 2024, is a relentless three-down player who’s equally effective against the run and pass and possesses both a high ceiling and floor. If available, he's certainly the kind of player rookie HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey should be targeting.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: The Jets have an opening at right tackle with Morgan Moses signing with the Patriots in free agency, and they decide to fill it with perhaps the draft's most athletic offensive line prospect in Membou. They used their first-round pick last year (11th overall) on Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, but now New York has two bookend tackles to support new starting quarterback Justin Fields. That's why the Jets take Membou, who tested off the charts at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Field Yates, ESPN: Membou had a meteoric rise in 2024, as the 20-year-old dominated in the SEC with tenacity, elite movement skills and pass protection proficiency. He can be a tone-setter up front, joining Olu Fashanu to give New York a pair of talented young OTs.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: The Jets must run the ball and protect Fields. They could take a shot with Carter Warren as the starting right tackle, but snagging a talent like Membou to plug in on the right side makes more sense, relative to the board.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Pro Football Network: The Jets invested significant money in Justin Fields, and he figures to be locked in for the next two seasons. To give him the best chance to succeed, they should surround him with weapons. ... Warren had a productive year at Penn State. He’s a big-bodied tight end with strong hands, solid ball skills, and the ability to make an every-down impact.
Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus: The Jets feel like the draft's first true wild card, having multiple options to fill needs with this pick. Their tight end room, headlined by Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt, is the biggest weakness, though. Jets tight ends ranked 27th in PFF receiving grade and last in PFF run-blocking grade in 2024. Warren should help in both departments.
