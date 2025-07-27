New York Jets could move on from star running back after 2025 NFL season
By Matt Reed
While Breece Hall's NFL career hasn't gone exactly according to plan in his first three seasons with the New York Jets, the young running back faces a pivotal year ahead if he wants to earn a permanent place with the AFC East team.
Hall is about to enter his fourth season, and to this point he hasn't been able to crack the 1,000-yard mark in a single-season and over the past two campaigns he's failed to score more than five rushing touchdowns.
Whether it be battling several serious injuries or the Jets' lack of talent on the offensive side of the football, Hall has been realistic about his future in New York and even laid out his thoughts bluntly to reporters when talking about the possibility of a contract extension.
“I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy," Hall said now that the Jets have a new regime in place. "I've got to prove it every day. It's always, 'he's got potential,' but I want to be the product”
New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn will have to make some decisions as the season progresses after already revealing that New York could be using more multi-back packages in 2025, which means Hall won't necessarily be the featured RB every game.
