New York Giants mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: New York Giants mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
Below are the players being projected to the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: In his first season as a full-time edge rusher (after playing primarily off-ball linebacker in past years), Carter had 12 sacks and 23.5 total tackles for loss. I see elite traits on the tape. And considering the Giants have holes all over their roster, they might opt for the best player on the board. They'd have something with Carter, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence up front.
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: In terms of impact players, edge rusher is behind only quarterback on NFL wish lists, and Carter has the burst and bend off the edge to turn an already fearsome Giants pass rush into an elite unit — the kind a veteran QB might help get to the playoffs.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: The Giants have spent the entire offseason trying to find veteran quarterbacks, so this, too, could be a Shedeur Sanders landing spot. But I have zero questions about Graham’s ability to help the Giants immediately.
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, New York secures the top overall prospect in the 2025 draft class in Colorado’s two-way superstar.
Pro Football Network: The Giants are desperate for a quarterback, but even they can tell that picking Shedeur Sanders over his college teammate would be asinine. Hunter is one of only four blue-chip players in this draft class.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Big Blue needs a lot on offense, but the Giants need to add another building block to their offensive line. They have struggled to build a quality offensive line for a few years now. Andrew Thomas (if he can stay healthy) and the sky-high potential of Membou would give them the bookend duo they’ve been searching for.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: If New York goes in a different direction, the selection could turn the draft on its head. Shedeur Sanders' settling point would then be unclear, with only so many teams in the first round still seemingly in the market to be buyers in what is widely seen as an underwhelming quarterback class. Additionally, the Giants would be under pressure to identify a passer who could be brought along behind Russell Wilson. But with Travis Hunter off the board, maybe Joe Schoen doesn't get cute with what could be a tenure-defining choice and instead forges ahead with Sanders.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mavs fans erupt in 'Fire Nico' chant after Luka Doncic's Dallas homecoming
CBB: Brayden Burries commits to Arizona, cements Wildcats as preseason title favorites
MLB: Pirates' 'Bucco Bricks' debacle the latest sign they're MLB's most incompetent team
NFL: Dolphins release statement after police respond to Tyreek Hill domestic incident
SPORTS MEDIA: Masters voice Jim Nantz turned down surprising CBS television job in 2004
VIRAL: Jordan Spieth's kids Sammy & Sophie steal show at Masters Par 3 Contest