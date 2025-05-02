Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs head coach after 28 years
The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the most successful franchises in modern NBA history. Between 1999 to 2014, the team won five championships, led capably throughout by head coach Gregg Popovich.
Pop is an evergreen figure in the NBA world, he has been synonymous with the Spurs for the span of an entire generation and some more. Having taken on the coaching job in 1996 though, his tenure has come to an end on Friday, nearly 28 and a half years later.
"Gregg Popovich will no longer be Head Coach of the San Antonio Spurs and is transitioning full-time to Team President, sources told ESPN. The iconic Popovich is a Basketball Hall of Famer, the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, and led the Spurs to five championships," Shams Charania reported.
This is a sad thought for many older NBA fans, but despite concerns for his health, Popovich isn't entirely stepping away from the team either. Shams Charania further reported that Pop intends to be involved closely with the team's operations moving forward.
"This is the end of an era as Popovich, 76, has served as Spurs coach since 1996. And a start of another era: Popovich has already been involved throughout the Spurs offseason in the President of Basketball role and will continue to be a vital member of their operations, sources said," Charania added.
Pop's tenure began with him coaching the great David Robinson, saw him develop Tim Duncan into a Top 10 NBA player ever, and ended with him coaching the potential future face of the league, Victor Wembanyama.
While it will be a shame that fans will no longer get to see him on the sidelines, Popovich's incredible influence and wisdom will remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future.
