Netflix is solving the Gilbert Arenas-Javaris Crittenton NBA locker room mystery
By Matt Reed
The NBA has been known to have some serious drama over the years, but what happened in the Washington Wizards' locker room back in 2009 was truly one of the wildest moments the league has ever had to deal with.
Popular streaming platform Netflix is finally going to dish out some of the answers that have remained a mystery for over a decade involving the Gilbert Arenas-Javaris Crittenton incident that ultimately led to Crittenton pointing a loaded gun at Arenas and sending the locker room into chaos.
While it's always been a question as to what exactly transpired to get them to that point, there was clearly an ongoing beef between the two players and when Arenas left a box of four guns in front of Crittenton's locker it raised the stakes on the scary situation.
Former Wizards teammate Caron Butler described the scene in his memoir "Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA," which led to both Arenas and Crittenton being suspended for the rest of the 2009/10 season.
