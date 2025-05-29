NCAA president says March Madness expansion likely happening 'next year'
By Matt Reed
March Madness is already one of the biggest draws in college sports, and NCAA president Charlie Baker wants to make it even greater with another expansion just a few years after the tournament moved to 68 teams.
RELATED: Florida Gators star Olivier Rioux goes viral after meeting president Donald Trump
Just last month the Florida Gators won the men's national championship after knocking off the Houston Cougars in the title game, but now the NCAA is already eyeing a tournament that features more teams as early as the 2025/26 season.
Baker declared on Thursday that talks are ongoing within NCAA circles that would expand the tournament to either 72 or 76 teams and the governing body hopes to finalize that switch ahead of "next season."
March Madness has created plenty of chaos over the years with traditional powerhouses and mid majors, so perhaps another expansion wouldn't be the worst thing for NCAA Tournament fans.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing
NFL: Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs absent from practice after viral boat video
MLB: Phillies fans berate Braves pitcher Spencer Strider after hurting Bryce Harper
SPORTS MEDIA: Angel Reese raves over signature Reebok logo, thanks mom for name
VIRAL: WNBA star Caitlin Clark gets new role with Indiana Fever during injury rehab