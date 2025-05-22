Florida Gators star Olivier Rioux goes viral after meeting president Donald Trump
By Matt Reed
It's not every day a team gets to visit the White House, but the NCAA men's basketball tournament champion Florida Gators had that opportunity this week when they met with president Donald Trump in Washington D.C.
During the visit, the Gators had a chance to tour the famed office that's been the home to the president for centuries but one player truly stood out to Donald Trump even though he wasn't on the floor much this past season.
7-foot 9-inch star Olivier Rioux went viral for standing alongside president Trump in the Oval Office, and the Gators center left the 78 year old speechless after joking that he was also a "beautiful looking guy."
The Gators seemingly had an enjoyable time meeting with Trump and visiting the White House, and even legendary Florida quarterback Tim Tebow attended the event as well.
