NBA teams don't feel it's 'smart business' to trade for LeBron James
By Tyler Reed
NBA free agency is in full swing, but one of the greatest ever to play the game will not be on the market.
LeBron James has made the decision to opt in to his one-year, $52 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for this upcoming season.
It's no secret that James' career is winding down. James is 40 years old, and for the first time, it truly feels like Father Time has a leg up on the four time champion.
However, James is still chasing that fifth ring, but the Lakers may not be built to make that kind of run. ESPN NBA analyst Bobby Marks joined 'Get Up' on Monday to discuss a potential move for James this offseason.
According to Marks, there isn't a trade market for James this season. It makes sense, an aging superstar with a massive one year deal. If James was really interested in moving to win a championship, then opting into that deal was not the best path forward.
This shouldn't be stunning news for anyone who watches professional sports. Youth is always what every front office craves, and James does not have that on his side. Add that the Lakers had a less than stellar performance in the playoffs after adding Luka Doncic, and you have a recipe that the Lakers will just have to be stuck with for one more season.
