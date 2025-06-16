Lakers star says LeBron James could extend legendary NBA career 'another 5, 10 years'
By Matt Reed
The NBA has some serious depth in the Western Conference, and after the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs the franchise has to be thinking about how much longer they'll have one of the biggest superstars in league history playing for them.
The Lakers made a huge move during the season to grab Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and pair him with LeBron James, however, many fans are wondering how long James will continue playing for as the 40 year old nears the end of his career.
One of James' teammates, Dalton Knecht, provided a little more clarity on the subject with a surprising answer to the question. Knecht recently stated in an interview that James told him that he could "play another 5, 10 years" despite his age.
James has maintained for years that he wanted to play until his son, Bronny James, came into the NBA, which obviously happened this past season after he was drafted by the Lakers.
