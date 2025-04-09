NBA stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant have viral postgame interaction
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant's NBA legacies are heavily intertwined. The duo won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, on what was a heavily criticized yet incredibly dominant team.
Curry and Durant have since played together for Team USA and share a great relationship off the court. After the Warriors played the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night and blew them out, the two shared a moment after the game that went viral.
Curry and Durant's conversation cannot be heard, but the two shared a laugh before dapping each other up and going their separate ways. And fans on social media naturally had a lot to say after seeing the clip.
A fan suggested that Steph was saying, “We gon get number 5 in a few weeks, then we’ll get you for number 6 next year."
"KD don’t eve care that he just got eliminated from the playoffs for the 5th time in his career," a second fan observed.
A third was keeping it positive, writing, "My favorite duo just a tiny bit over ky and k.. wish people would of appreciated it more instead of comparing."
But the trolling remained constant, with a fourth fan adding, "Steph asking KD to carry him again because he realized he can’t win without him."
When Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant played together, there was no team in the NBA that could stop them. While the Jimmy Butler trade likely means that Golden State won't be acquiring Durant in the offseason, the thought of them playing together again is scary for fans.
Kevin Durant's future remains in doubt, and with the Suns' season ending, will get spoken about a lot more in the coming months. Wherever he decides to go next though, hopefully we get to see a more meaningful matchup between the former co-stars soon.
