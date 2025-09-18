NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun publicly squash EuroBasket beef
EuroBasket was a wonderful reprieve for basketball fans who were starved of on-court action during the NBA offseason. Although there are plenty of storylines in the league at the moment, the heated battles between some of the league's biggest stars made for some exciting viewing.
Turkey and Greece finished the tournament with the silver and bronze, respectively, and had a heated semifinal clash that saw the Greeks lose. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was kept quiet, and Houston Rockets man Alperen Sengun wasn't shy about saying so in the aftermath.
RELATED: NBA star Alperen Sengun made wild Giannis Antetokounmpo bet for a Rolex
This led to the Greek Freak reminding Sengun of all that he has achieved as one of the best to ever do it. As a two-time NBA MVP and a champion, Antetokounmpo has earned his stripes and more. And while it all got a bit heated, the two have now settled their beef through a joint Instagram post.
"We play for the love of our countries. We play for the love of game. We play with respect. We always remember sports are made to unite us not divide us," the caption of the post read.
Sengun has developed into someone capable of challenging the likes of Giannis and Nikola Jokic as a big man in the NBA. The Rockets youngster has a lot still to prove, and it's good to see Antetokounmpo as the elder statesman, quashing any unnecessary conflict. Having said that, Bucks vs. Rockets will still be must-see television during the 2025-26 campaign.
