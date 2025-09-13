NBA star Alperen Sengun made wild Giannis Antetokounmpo bet for a Rolex
EuroBasket is reaching its climax, and some of the NBA's biggest stars have popped off during the tournament. Luka Doncic has impressed with his performances, as have the likes of Franz Wagner, Alperen Sengun, and 2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Turkey and Greece faced off in the semifinals, with the former absolutely thrashing the latter on their way to a title matchup. The Turks dominated the game 94-68; it was barely even a contest. Giannis Antetokounmpo was kept largely quiet in the game, and a lot of it was stellar play by Alperen Sengun.
The MVP of the game was Turkish forward Ercan Osmani. Not only did he make 11 out of 15 shots on the night to record 28 points, but he also managed to hold the Greek Freak to a mere 12 points on the night. That is an incredible feat, considering how unstoppable the Milwaukee Bucks man can be.
After the game, his teammate Sengun revealed that this result means he will gift Osmani the 'best Rolex.' “I'll keep my promise, I'll get him the best Rolex… Holding a player like Giannis to 12 points is incredible,” the Houston Rockets man said.
Turkey has all the momentum to win the tournament going into this final. They will face a Germany team that looks quite lackluster, despite having made it all the way to the ultimate stage. One way or the other, it's going to be an incredible game.
