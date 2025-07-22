Tyrese Haliburton reveals Kevin Durant’s wholesome gesture during Achilles recovery
Tyrese Haliburton's historic playoff run ended in disappointment, as the Indiana Pacers guard suffered an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. His team lost, and the dynamic playmaker now has a year on the sidelines coming up as he gears up to come back from this devastating injury.
Unfortunately, Achilles tears have become quite common in the NBA. Both Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum will miss next season with the same issue. Kevin Durant had to deal with this, too, and his comeback despite his advanced age has set the benchmark for recovery.
RELATED: Cooper Flagg's home state unveils giant maze modeled after Mavericks star
In a recent interview with IndyStar, Hali revealed how KD has already made sure to get involved in the young star's recovery process.
"KD actually came to visit me the other day, came to my house," Haliburton said. "It was pretty cool. We sat down for a while... He's tired of being the Achilles guy."
For Durant to take time out of his offseason to make a gesture like this for Tyrese shows incredible character. It's been an eventful time for KD, too. He was traded to the Houston Rockets and will be contending for a championship with his new team.
RELATED: Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid gets brutally honest about his injuries
Haliburton addressed his situation too, saying, "When I'm alone, I sit there and think about everything that's happened, and it's kind of like, 'That sucks,'" he said. "I'm going to fight like hell to get back. All I can do is attack that rehab the best I can."
With his elite mentality and the support of his seniors and peers, the clutch demon will likely be back on the court as soon as he physically can. The hope is that Hali comes back the same as he ever was. It's a good thing KD's around to give him all the right advice!
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies win wild extra innings MLB game after rare officiating technicality
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wildly targets stars Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons
NBA: Cooper Flagg's home state unveils giant maze modeled after Mavericks star
NCAA: Big Ten program plans to build most expensive stadium in college football history
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A Smith rips Donald Trump for using Commanders to distract from Epstein Files