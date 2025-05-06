NBA star Anthony Edwards seeks revenge on Steve Kerr for 2020 NBA Draft comments
By Matt Reed
Anthony Edwards has become the face of the NBA, and to some, even known as the 'legend killer' recently, but coming into the 2020 NBA Draft not every team was sold on the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar.
RELATED: WWE superstar Randy Orton passes 'legend killer' status onto Anthony Edwards
Edwards will have a unique chance at vengeance though in the NBA Playoffs during the Western Conference semifinals when Minnesota takes on the Golden State Warriors.
Not only is it an opportunity for Edwards to take down more legends, including head coach Steve Kerr, as well as four-time NBA champions Steph Curry and Draymond Green, but he can also make it personal after Kerr's comments from 2020 resurfaced.
At the time, Edwards remembers Kerr telling him that he wouldn't have been the Warriors' pick even if they had the top position in the draft. Golden State ended up taking James Wiseman with the second selection, while Edwards ended up being chosen first and has since gone on to have an amazing start to his NBA career.
