NBA Playoffs summed up as year of Achilles injuries
By Tyler Reed
The Oklahoma City Thunder capped off their impressive regular season by hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after their Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.
The Thunder were the best team all season long and deserved their championship moment. However, this postseason was plagued by unfortunate injuries.
Indiana was off to a hot start in Game 7, that was until Tyrese Haliburton went down with what appears to be an Achilles injury.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton greets Pacers teammates after heartbreaking Game 7 injury
Haliburton was not the only big name player to suffer an Achilles injury this postseason. The Milwaukee Bucks lost Damian Lillard and the Boston Celtics lost Jayson Tatum to the same heartbreaking injury.
An injury to the Achilles all but confirms that all three players will be out for the entire season next year. However, does it feel to anyone else that this injury is becoming far too common?
NBA fans can even look back not that far into the past when Kevin Durant went down with the same injury during the Golden State Warriors-Toronto Raptors NBA Finals matchup in 2019.
Has this injury always been this common, and recency bias is overshadowing the history of the injury?
Can the league focus on the recent trend of Achilles injuries and find a way to slow them down? This sports writer doesn't have all the answers. However, there's something that needs to be changed in the current basketball landscape.
