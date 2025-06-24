Thunder GM jokes team is 'not old enough' to drink in celebration of NBA title
By Tyler Reed
It took seven games, but in the end, the Oklahoma City Thunder were the team to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy after taking down the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
Normally, a championship team goes all in on the champagne and beer in the locker room after winning the biggest game in their sport.
However, reports have come to light that Thunder may have had one of the tamest championship celebrations in NBA history.
Rachel Nichols shared a few photos on social media that gave fans a glimpse of the aftermath of the Thunder locker room celebration.
In one post, Nichols shared that Thunder general manager Sam Presti told her jokingly that the team isn't really old enough to enjoy an adult beverage.
This could be telling on myself; however, my best days of drinking were before being legally allowed to. This screams that Thunder may just be boy scouts.
Now that we are in a little bit of a dead period on the sports calendar, I can't wait to see which talking head brings up that the team not drinking a lot is a bad look for their future. My money is on Stephen A. Smith or Emmanuel Acho.
But for now, let's allow the team to enjoy their incredible accomplishment.
