Oklahoma City Thunder star sets wild NBA record after championship win
The Oklahoma City Thunder became the youngest team in NBA history to win the Finals after they beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton's unfortunate injury made this easier for them, but OKC managed to convert their season-long dominance into a ring after all.
This is huge for the legacy of many Thunder players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now a champion and Finals MVP alongside his scoring title and MVP from the regular season. Alex Caruso now has two rings, taking his career achievements to another level. But one player has set an NBA record.
RELATED: Alex Caruso cracks joke about 'bubble ring' after winning 'real' ring with Thunder
Nikola Topic, who was drafted twelfth overall by the Thunder in the 2024 Draft, became the first ever player to win a championship without playing a single minute in the season. No other player in the league's history has experienced this before.
Topic is a highly-touted prospect, and he would have normally received playing time this season. However, the Serbian has spent all year recovering from an ACL injury, thus not playing in any games. This is what has allowed him to set such a unique record.
While it may seem insignificant, the ability to watch a championship run as a rookie learning about the league is priceless. This can only help Topic better understand what it takes to succeed. He averaged 18.4 points and 7.1 assists per game in the ABA League, and now he also has an NBA championship.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Thunder take crown, complicated legacy, Durant to Houston, and more
NBA: Phoenix Suns receive massive haul after trading Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets
MLB: Mets fans rejoice after Juan Soto's monster night
MMA: Dana White announces Jon Jones' retirement from UFC
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans continue expressing frustrations over ESPN's dreadful NBA Finals broadcast