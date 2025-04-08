The Big Lead

Duke basketball star Khaman Maluach could face deportation under new Trump policy

Khaman Maluach, a Duke Blue Devils basketball star from South Sudan, is facing potential deportation under a new Trump policy and the university is "looking into" the matter.

By Josh Sanchez

Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach is interviewed during open locker room at Alamodome.
Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach is interviewed during open locker room at Alamodome. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

A new United States government policy could directly impact Duke men's basketball star Khaman Maluach, a projected first-round pick and potential lottery selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Maluach, who is from South Sudan, could be facing deportation after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on social media that the United States will "revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders."

Rudio added the state department would "restrict any further issuance to prevent entry into the United States, effective immediately, due to the failure of South Sudan's transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner."

MORE: 'One Shining Moment' highlight video for 2025 March Madness

The 7-foot-2 center fled South Sudan with his family when he was a young child and he grew up in Uganda. Duke said it is "looking into" how the Rubio announcement will impact its students.

Duke center Khaman Maluach cheers as the Blue Devils cut down the nets after beating the Alabama in March Madness
Duke center Khaman Maluach cheers as the Blue Devils cut down the nets after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in March Madness. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"Duke University is aware of the announcement from the Department of State regarding visa holders from South Sudan. We are looking into the situation and working expeditiously to understand any implications for Duke students," the university said in a statement of its own.

MORE: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win

The news came right before Duke's heartbreaking loss to the national runner-up Houston Cougars in the Final Four over the weekend.

=Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach runs up court during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach runs up court during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Maluach was not available to speak to the media after the Blue Devils' loss.

This past season, the 18-year-old averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

CBB: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win

MLB: Donald Trump met privately with Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers' White House visit

NBA: High school goes viral after debuting LeBron James prom theme

NFL: Adam Schefter will ‘guarantee’ Eagles make ‘a trade or two’ during NFL Draft

SPORTS MEDIA: 'One Shining Moment' highlight video from 2025 NCAA Tournament

Home/CBB