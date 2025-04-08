Duke basketball star Khaman Maluach could face deportation under new Trump policy
By Josh Sanchez
A new United States government policy could directly impact Duke men's basketball star Khaman Maluach, a projected first-round pick and potential lottery selection in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Maluach, who is from South Sudan, could be facing deportation after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on social media that the United States will "revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders."
Rudio added the state department would "restrict any further issuance to prevent entry into the United States, effective immediately, due to the failure of South Sudan's transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner."
The 7-foot-2 center fled South Sudan with his family when he was a young child and he grew up in Uganda. Duke said it is "looking into" how the Rubio announcement will impact its students.
"Duke University is aware of the announcement from the Department of State regarding visa holders from South Sudan. We are looking into the situation and working expeditiously to understand any implications for Duke students," the university said in a statement of its own.
The news came right before Duke's heartbreaking loss to the national runner-up Houston Cougars in the Final Four over the weekend.
Maluach was not available to speak to the media after the Blue Devils' loss.
This past season, the 18-year-old averaged 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
