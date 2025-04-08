NBA insider reveals crucial second reason Kevin Durant wasn’t traded this season
The Phoenix Suns have had a season from hell, and it looks like only a matter of time before they blow the current team up. It almost happened at the trade deadline with Kevin Durant being mentioned in trade talks, although KD himself decided that it wasn't the best time for him to move.
It seems like a foregone conclusion that Durant will be moved on in the offseason, but the Suns will have to manage their expectations in terms of a return. As Brian Windhorst revealed in a recent report, a lesser-known reason for the KD trade falling through was the Suns' wanting to recoup a big return in any potential trade.
"That is why at the trade deadline the Suns held talks with a handful of teams about Durant trades, conversations that are likely to lead to action this summer," Windhorst wrote for ESPN. "One of the reasons there wasn't a Durant trade in February -- other than Durant himself making it clear he didn't want one -- is the Suns were looking for a massive haul in return, per sources."
The Phoenix Suns gave up a king's ransom for Kevin Durant, sending the Nets Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks when they acquired the superstar. Any potential return they will get this offseason considering the franchise's woes will not even come close to that.
Kevin Durant is 37 years old, and he will have just one year left on his contract at the end of this season. All things considered, the largest haul the Phoenix Suns can likely get is a couple of players and a couple of first-round picks. Even that is far from a guarantee.
