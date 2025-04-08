NBA insider slams Dallas Mavericks over key failure in Luka Doncic trade
It's been over two months since the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world by trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. And while there have been some ups and downs for LA since, the consensus remains that this was one of the most bizarre deals of all time.
Trading away a 25-year-old superstar that's a perennial MVP candidate makes no sense, but the bigger issue in this scenario is with the return the Mavericks got.
RELATED: Ja Morant Fined for "Finger Gun" Gesture, Sparks Debate on NBA Policy
While Anthony Davis is undoubtedly a premier two-way superstar when healthy, acquiring just him along with Max Christie and a single first-round pick makes little sense. And Brian Windhorst thinks there was one key piece missing in the trade that makes it a colossal failure.
"I will say one more thing because there's a game coming up in Dallas in a couple of days," Windhorst said on ESPN. "I know we're all going to focus on Luka - we should. But the Mavericks not getting Austin Reaves in that trade is malpractice.
"Austin Reaves has been awesome in this last month. Especially in this last week when LeBron hasn't been great. And the fact that the Mavericks didn't get Austin Reaves in that trade is insane. And Reaves is just proving it night in and night out."
Austin Reaves is showing signs of potentially becoming an All-Star in the years to come. Since February 1st, Reaves has averaged 23.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. This is despite playing alongside ball-dominant stars like Luka Doncic and LeBron James.
There is no doubting that Dallas could have gotten a much larger haul if they had shopped Luka Doncic around the league. But not even getting Reaves or Knecht as part of the trade from the Lakers does seem like a massive failure now. Now the Mavericks get to face both Doncic and Reaves for years to come, starting on Wednesday night.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win
MLB: Donald Trump met privately with Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers' White House visit
NBA: High school goes viral after debuting LeBron James prom theme
NFL: Adam Schefter will ‘guarantee’ Eagles make ‘a trade or two’ during NFL Draft
SPORTS MEDIA: 'One Shining Moment' highlight video from 2025 NCAA Tournament