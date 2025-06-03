NBA has forgotten what success looks like with Knicks' firing of Tom Thibodeau
By Tyler Reed
The New York Knicks made a rather surprising move on Tuesday when NBA insider Shams Charania announced the team would be moving on from head coach Tom Thibodeau.
It hasn't even been a week since the Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Indiana Pacers, yet the team is looking for a new franchise.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith says one New York Knicks star will 'haunt' the team moving forward
However, is losing in the conference finals a bad thing? The Knicks have been starving for success, and Thibodeau was the first coach to lead the team to the ECF since 2000.
Winning is no longer good enough in the NBA. Now, what could be the biggest reason for that? The answer is simple: ring culture.
All talk around the league is about winning a championship. Yes, it is the most important task on every team's to-do list. However, it shouldn't be the only measure of success.
Fans even see it when Shaquille O'Neal gets a little frustrated with Charles Barkley during 'Inside the NBA'. O'Neal always brings up his championship rings, like it should dismiss Barkley's Hall of Fame career.
When did becoming good enough to play for a championship not be good enough to keep your job? Thibodeau will be on another sideline soon enough. However, are the Knicks set to head back to medicority with this move? This doesn't feel like the right move.
