Stephen A. Smith says one New York Knicks star will 'haunt' the team moving forward

The ESPN personality believes a trade the Knicks made will stunt their NBA title hopes in the near future.

By Matt Reed

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson after a play against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson after a play against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks didn't have the dream end to their 2025 NBA Playoffs run like they had hoped for, and one of ESPN's biggest Knicks supporters has some strong thoughts about the future of the team after being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers.

Stephen A. Smith isn't shy when it comes to his takes, and his latest Knicks thoughts won't be pleasant for New York fans because it involves a player that the organization traded for this season.

Smith made it clear that the Mikal Bridges trade will "come back to haunt" the Knicks as they look to get closer to winning their first NBA championship since the 1970's.

Bridges certainly was inconsistent throughout his first season with New York, especially on the offensive end of the floor when the team needed someone other than Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to step up.

