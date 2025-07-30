NBA fans are worried as Ja Morant nearly injures himself on viral dunk attempt
After consecutive NBA All-Star appearances between 2021 and 2023, Ja Morant's career has suffered a fair bit. Injuries and controversy have taken a toll on his promising career, and the Memphis Grizzlies man finds himself needing to have a big comeback year in 2025-26.
Morant has made a name for himself with his exciting athletic plays and incredible dunking ability. However, explosive play like that comes at a cost sometimes, and he's spoken about dunking less. But a recent attempt nearly ended this crucial season for him before it began.
Ja was going in for a dunk contest type dunk by jumping over his father, Tee Morant. However, he slipped egregiously, and could have severely hurt both himself and his dad. The video went viral on X, with fans having a lot to say about it.
“'I’m never dunking again' man doing dunk contests in the offseason," one fan wrote. "Man that could have been a torn ACL," a second one pointed out.
"Bro really needs to retire from dunking," said a third fan. "The entire Memphis Grizzlies franchise saw their life flash before their eyes," another wrote.
"I'm just glad he and pops are both okay," a fifth fan said. "He shouldn’t be doing these moves in the offseason, not at such an important point in his career," said another.
The incident could have ended up being quite serious, and it's a blessing for Morant and his family that it wasn't. Being more careful is the way forward for Ja, he cannot afford to miss a big chunk of the coming year.
