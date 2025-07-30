Kendrick Perkins claims Chris Paul isn’t a Top 10 NBA point guard all-time
Throughout his long and illustrious NBA career, Chris Paul has earned himself the epithet, 'The Point God.' This is naturally thanks to his elite play at the point guard position. Paul is 2nd all-time when it comes to both steals and assists in league history.
CP3 has played for various organizations and brought them success. However, the one major mark against him is the lack of a championship ring or an MVP. This means that criticism is never far away for the legend, and Kendrick Perkins has become the latest person to question his legacy.
RELATED: Chris Paul delivers huge NBA retirement update
“I do not have him in my top 10. I don’t have CP3 ranked above Russell Westbrook. Like CP3 does a lot of things, changes the franchise, wins a lot of games, and things? Yes, absolutely. I would never take that away from him," Perkins said.
"“But when it comes to rankings, you got to check those boxes and you got to have the accolades. And when I say accolades, yes, championships and Finals MVP. But CP3 don’t have one MVP."
Perkins also provided his list of all-time Top 10 PGs.
This is a wild take from Perkins, because even though Paul has never won an MVP, he has finished Top 7 in voting in nine different seasons. This is not counting his 11 All-NBA appearances, nine All-Defensive Team appearances, while leading the league in assists and steals five or more times.
Ring culture has diminished the greatness of a lot of elite NBA stars in recent memory, and unless he helps bring a championship to the LA Clippers in what is to be his final season, it will be used to discredit CP3 for years to come.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CBB: BYU freshman star AJ Dybantsa shows off absurd leaping ability during practice
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals new partnership after cancer diagnosis
NFL: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam names scapegoat if Shedeur Sanders flops in Cleveland
WNBA: Angel Reese's necklace fuels Wendell Carter Jr dating rumors before Sky-Mystics game
VIRAL: Ravens stars hilariously plead for Michael Phelps to teach team to swim