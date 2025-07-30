Marcus Morris arrest details reveal alleged $265K casino theft
Marcus Morris Sr. has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. Despite recently launching his media career with ESPN that includes appearances on First Take, things have taken a turn for the former New York Knicks man.
It was recently reported that Morris had been arrested on charges of fraud. While details were sparse at the time this was announced, TMZ has now reported on the charges that prosecutors are bringing against the 13-year NBA veteran.
"According to court documents we obtained, the NBA player allegedly got $115,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino via bad checks in May 2024 and never paid it back when the checks bounced," says the TMZ report.
"Officials state that around a month later, in June 2024, he performed a similar scam at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, netting $150,000 through checks he knew wouldn't cash."
Morris' lawyers argued for his release in court, but the judge refused a bond, suggesting that she would only release him to Nevada authorities or if the warrants for his arrest are withdrawn. Things aren't looking good for the 35-year-old.
Morris hasn't played in the NBA since 2024, and it's hard to say if his career can be revived following this news. The larger impact will be felt in his media career, ESPN isn't likely to take kindly to Morris' antics, especially if he should be somehow convicted.
