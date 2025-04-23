NBA fans want Giannis Antetokounmpo to leave after monster performance in Game 2 loss
The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Milwaukee trailed for most of the game, and despite a potential comeback that saw them make it a 2-point game in the clutch, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team succumbed to their second straight loss.
After Giannis had a massive performance in Game 1, he was excellent again in Game 2. The Greek Freak went off again in Game 2, with 34 points, 18 rebounds, and 7 assists. He shot 70% from the field and only missed four free throws, but it wasn't enough to get the win. Needless to say, fans weren't happy with what is being perceived as a serious lack of help.
RELATED: Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton's heated NBA Playoff exchange goes viral
There have been rumors that the 2-time MVP is unhappy withe Bucks, and social media seems convinced that he needs to leave.
"Pls leave Milwaukee Giannis bro," one fan plaintively wrote.
"Now back to back games with similar stat lines and same result. Might need a change of scenery if they get bounced in the first," a second fan wrote.
"This man deserves so much better than this, the Bucks need to be ashamed of themselves," a third fan said.
"Imagine giving Giannis the team/shooters that Boston have. The Bucks have failed him," said a fourth fan.
"Wasting his prime away. Needs to be traded to a serious franchise," a fifth fan wrote.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has already won an NBA championship, claiming a Finals MVP along the way. He's a true competitor and if the Bucks aren't able to turn this series against the Pacers around, then his leaving might become a real possibility.
Kyle Kuzma's 0-point game in Game 1 was an example of the Bucks' other players not stepping up to help. Damian Lillard is back unexpectedly early from injury, and he will be crucial if Milwaukee wants to help their superstar and turn this series around.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog