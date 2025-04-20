Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton's heated NBA Playoff exchange goes viral
The NBA playoffs are finally here, and Day 1 of the proper postseason did not disappoint. The Timberwolves beat the Lakers, the Nuggets beat the Clippers in a classic, the Knicks beat the Pistons, and the Pacers blew out the Bucks.
During the first game of the night, as Milwaukee took on Indiana in the first round, playoff fireworks began. Damian Lillard wasn't available for Game 1 of their series, but that did not stop him from getting into it with Tyrese Haliburton from the sidelines. The heated exchange between the two then went viral on social media.
The 34-year-old star began talking to Haliburton after he drew a foul to send him to the free-throw line. Dame was then seen saying, "What are you gonna do? We suck? We're gonna see about that. You're gonna see, you're gonna see. And I'll beat your a**."
That's some heavy trash talk, and it left Pascal Siakam quite confused. The Pacers star was seen asking, "Why is he talking, why is he talking?" Haliburton then added, "It's time to get them the f*** out of here, bro."
Normally, an injured star jawing with players on the floor might not make much sense. However, Dame is expected back during this series, maybe even as soon as the next game.
Shams Charania gave an explosive Damian Lillard update last week, with the Bucks man miraculously recovering from his DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) diagnosis. The Pacers may have taken Game 1 in Indiana, but a motivated Dame returning could be a real problem for them.
