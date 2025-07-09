NBA fans suspect Megan Thee Stallion started dating Dallas Mavericks star
By Matt Reed
It's become very popular for athletes and other celebrities to end up together, and on the heels of NFL star Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's relationship there could be another power couple developing.
RELATED: WNBA star makes surprise appearance on cover of NBA 2K26 video game
Megan Thee Stallion is one of the top female artists in the hip hop realm, and after posting to Instagram on Wednesday she might've inadvertently revealed a new relationship with a mysterious NBA star in the background.
NBA fans were quick to zoom in on the photos and noticed a striking resemblance to former Golden Warriors star and current Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.
Just last year, Megan Thee Stallion started dating fellow NBA player Torrey Craig, however, it's unclear what their current status is. While many fans are hoping that the Thompson rumors are accurate, it adds another interesting layer to the Mavericks' offseason as they continue to receive excitement in the build up to Cooper Flagg's first NBA season.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Yankees' Top-100 prospect scratched from minor league game, hinting at potential move
NBA: Ticket prices soar for NBA Summer League showdown with Cooper Flagg, Bronny James
NFL: Viral 'Quarterback' clip shows heated Joe Burrow during disastrous Bengals season
CFB: UCF head coach Scott Frost says Nebraska was 'wrong job' during Big 12 Media Days