Mark Cuban reveals his only regret about selling the Mavericks
Billionaire Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks in late 2023 for $3.5 billion. The majority stake was purchased by Miriam Adelson and her son-in-law, Patrick Dumont, who assumed the role of the team’s governor. Cuban remains the Mavericks' minority owner.
Still popular with fans, Cuban is not averse to holding interviews with fan podcasts. In a sit-down with DLLS Sports last week, Cuban revealed his one regret about selling the team.
"I don't regret selling the team," Cuban said. "I regret how I did it. Would I still sell the team? Yes, for all the same reasons I've said 100 times. Would I do it the same way? Absolutely not. I would've put it out to bid but I didn't, so it doesn't matter."
At the time he sold his majority stake, Cuban said “the critics of the ownership of any professional sports team can be brutal,” and he didn't want his children "potentially feeling the pressure to walk into my spot as owner and try to deal with that.”
Cuban was a Mavericks season-ticket holder, who had built his fortune by streaming major live events on the internet in the 1990s, when he bought the team in 2000 for $285 million.
Cuban inherited a team that had missed the playoffs for 10 consecutive years. Not only did the Mavs end the drought in Cuban's first year as owner, they made the playoffs 12 years in a row, reached the finals twice, and won the first NBA championship in franchise history.
