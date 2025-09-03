Former NBA All-Star claims Chris Paul isn’t a Top 5 point guard of all time
Chris Paul is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time. You don't just get the nickname 'Point God' without being incredible in the position. However, considering his lack of championships, his place in the all-time NBA rankings often gets called into question.
When it comes to being a true point guard, very few have done it like CP3. He is second all-time in both steals and assists. While his scoring numbers aren't at the very top end, Paul has averaged a respectable 17 points per game in his career. This isn't enough for some, though, and certainly not former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.
“My question to you guys is, can we get a top-five all-time PGs list?" Cousins said. "Chris Paul shouldn’t be on that list. Every time I hear a top-five PGs list, Chris Paul is in it, and I’m not really understanding why.
"No knock to CP… Strictly from an accolade and a performance standpoint, I don’t think Chris Paul is top-five."
There are a few point guards that have achieved more team success than Paul. Magic Johnson has five championships, Stephen Curry has four, Isiah Thomas has two. These players are all likely to be on any Top 5 list of the position.
But Cousins is likely also including the likes of Steve Nash and Russell Westbrook, who have MVPs to their name, unlike Paul. There can be no objective answer, it's a matter of opinion, but Cousins seems to think that CP3 shouldn't be in the Top 5.
