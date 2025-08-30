NBA fans react to Luka Doncic’s explosive 39-point display in Slovenia loss
Luka Doncic has been one of the most discussed NBA stars of the summer. With pictures and interviews about the Los Angeles Lakers man's new physique going viral on social media, fans have been dying to see him in action. Their first opportunity is at the ongoing EuroBasket championship.
Slovenia have started their tournament with two losses in the group stage. Doncic is doing what he can for his team, but the gulf in quality between his team and others is apparent. In a 103-95 loss to France, Luka's performance still became a topic of conversation online.
RELATED: Latest Kyrie Irving workout video has Dallas Mavericks fans excited
Doncic had 39 points in the game, to go along with eight rebounds and nine assists. He took a lot of punishment physically as well, earning 20 free throws and making 19. And fans had a lot to say about his performance.
"MVP and championship season loading this year for Luka and the Lakers!" wrote one fan. "I think he has long beaten the overweight allegations," commented another.
"Luka is absolutely good. Slovenia team sucks," observed a third fan. "This man is going to tear up the NBA next season and no one will be able to top him," said a fourth.
RELATED: German NBA star Dennis Schroder calls out Lithuanian fans for racism
"Yeah Luka is going to be fine this season. How many more games does Slovenia have left till we can focus on the Lakers again?" asked a fifth fan.
Slovenia has to win their next three games if they want to qualify, but failing that, a group stage exit seems like a foregone conclusion at this point. Doncic will want to go far in the tournament and he's shown that he's more than willing to try and make that happen singlehandedly.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
GAMEDAY: Lee Corso headgear pick all-time record & most headgear picks by team
SOCIAL MEDIA: Nebraska football deletes post trolling Taylor Swift engagement after beating Cincy
WNBA: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull reveals black eyes under shades after brutal head collision
VIRAL: Notre Dame lists Shane Gillis as 'out' in Week 1 injury report with hilarious reason