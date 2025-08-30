German NBA star Dennis Schroder calls out Lithuanian fans for racism
The NBA offseason is well and truly here, and with not much happening in the league, all eyes have turned to EuroBasket. With some of the biggest stars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama participating, the action has been talked about quite a bit so far.
Germany has entered the tournament as a team to fear, having won gold at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. And the MVP of that tournament, Dennis Schroder, led his team to a good start in EuroBasket, with a 107-88 win against Lithuania. And the game has led to further controversy.
RELATED: Dennis Schroder calls out double standards in Germany with Dirk Nowitzki comparison
After the win, Schroder explained what Lithuanian fans were doing that led to some issues.
"It was awesome. Great atmosphere. The Lithuanians, the fans, they always travel with the team. But unfortunately, at halftime, they made monkey noises," Schroder said, as per Basket News.
"And that's something I really cannot accept. Racism in this world doesn't belong here. But nevertheless, it was a good game. I think there were some fans who had to leave the stands due to security concerns. I believe it was also reported. That just doesn't belong in this sport."
To see things of this nature occurring in 2025 is heartbreaking to an extent. Fans should be more aware of the lines that cannot be crossed. Hopefully, the biggest perpetrators will be identified and punished in a way that sets an example for others.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
GAMEDAY: Lee Corso headgear pick all-time record & most headgear picks by team
SOCIAL MEDIA: Nebraska football deletes post trolling Taylor Swift engagement after beating Cincy
WNBA: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull reveals black eyes under shades after brutal head collision
VIRAL: Notre Dame lists Shane Gillis as 'out' in Week 1 injury report with hilarious reason