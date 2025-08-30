Latest Kyrie Irving workout video has Dallas Mavericks fans excited
The Dallas Mavericks have a big few seasons coming up with a lot to prove. Having traded Luka Doncic away for Anthony Davis, GM Nico Harrison seems to have put his entire NBA career in the hands of AD and Kyrie Irving. And Kyrie's already going to next season with a major injury.
Irving tore his ACL in March, with the prediction in the aftermath being that he would likely miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season. However, that doesn't seem to be the case based on updates since, with some reports even going so far as to suggest that he might return by January.
Irving can be seen in the video getting up shots in a gym and hitting three-pointers. While it does look impressive, this doesn't necessarily mean much for his mobility, which will be the most important factor in the long run. But that hasn't stopped Mavs fans from getting hyped.
"Alright I’m TRYING to not get excited but these updates are tttoooo gggoooooddd," one fan wrote. "Don’t rush back please come back 100 percent," a second fan said.
"Back before All-Star Break, i just know it," another fan commented. "Well, I'm not a doctor, but I think this is a great sign," a fourth said.
"I almost can't believe what I'm seeing, he's not human," a fifth fan said, "Look at my goat alr making progress," wrote another.