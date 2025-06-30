NBA fans can’t believe Jaren Jackson Jr.’s $240 million Grizzles deal
NBA free agency has officially begun, and the first team to announce a big signing is the Memphis Grizzlies. The franchise traded away one of their young stars in Desmond Bane recently, but another has signed a massive new contract.
Jaren Jackson Jr. has become a Defensive Player of the Year winner during his time with the team. He is one of the league's elite defensive forces and can also score at a high level. The Grizzlies want him around for his prime, and have handed him a 5-year deal.
"The Memphis Grizzlies and All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. are expected to agree on a five-year, $240 million maximum renegotiation-and-extension, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania reported.
While JJJ has proven that he can be an elite NBA player, a deal of that size will demand consistent production. His offense can explode at times, but Jackson still struggles from time to time. Fans on social media had a lot to say about the contract.
"$240 million just to not grab any rebounds. I'm throwing up," one fan wrote. "I don’t know what I was expecting, but 48 million a year was NOT it," a second said.
"This is a massive overpay in my opinion," a third fan said. "Man, I love JJJ, and even I think that giving him $240 million is kinda crazy," wrote a fourth.
There were some that do like the deal. One fan said, "Jackson Jr.' is only 25, he can still improve." Another claimed, "He's gonna prove all the doubters wrong real soon."
Whether this works out for Memphis or not remains to be seen. But a big deal for Jackson Jr. seems to imply that the organization will move forward with him and Ja Morant.
