ESPN senior insider tells Pat McAfee to expect 'big deals' during NBA free agency
By Tyler Reed
Earlier this month, the NBA wrapped up their 2024-2025 season after the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers in a classic seven game NBA Finals matchup.
However, the machine never sleeps. Last week, the league held their annual draft, where the Dallas Mavericks hope they have found a new face of their franchise after selecting Cooper Flagg first overall.
Now, the league turns to the start of free agency. Teams have already made moves to keep talent, including the Minnesota Timberwolves' six figure deal with Julius Randle. However, the real fireworks may begin later tonight.
RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers unveil new Statement Edition jersey
ESPN's senior NBA insider Shams Charania visited 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Monday to discuss the network's free agent special airing tonight at 7 pm ET.
During the conversation, Charania teased to McAfee's crew that he is expecting some big deals to be made during the special.
Free agency typically moves like the Wild West, so what Charania is teasing does feel like it could actually go down. Not like the teasers of all kinds of movement during the NFL Draft, that very rarely happens, excluding this past year's draft.
So, if you can't get enough of your NBA fix, don't miss the free agency special on ESPN. Evidently, fireworks are expected, which makes sense during the week of July Fourth.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: LeBron opts in, double champ, gambling allegations, and more
NBA: Former Pistons guard Malik Beasley under investigation for gambling allegations
WNBA: Candace Parker gives emotional Los Angeles Sparks jersey retirement speech
WIMBLEDON: Emma Raducanu laughs off Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors ahead of Wimbledon
VIRAL: 'General Lee' hops water fountain in epic viral moment from Kentucky town