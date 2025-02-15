The Warriors have been using robots to assist their players during practices
By Matt Reed
The Golden State Warriors brought in a massive reinforcement to their squad recently with the addiiton of superstar scorer Jimmy Butler, however, the team is using another asset to help improve their practices.
In the growing age of technology we're seeing AI, analytics and other developments help guide teams forward and potentially give them advantages on the court, but the Warriors are hoping to take that to the next level by using robots to help their players train.
The NBA put out a video on their social accounts recently showcasing the Warriors' use of the technology and how Steph Curry and other Golden State players are upping their game with the help of the robots.
Curry admitted that it "was weird at first" but eventually the robots have become a part of the normal goings on at practices.
RELATED: Could Cooper Flagg return to Duke for a second season?
Honestly, a player like Curry should love the addiitonal help because it allows him to get more shots up without having to worry about having someone rebound and pass him the ball.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Films shares Eagles’ dagger
NFL: Rodgers roasted by fans after Jets goodbye
NBA/WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s independence squashed ASW Plan
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Shaq signs big extension to stay with Turner