Mac McClung donating car used in NBA Slam Dunk Contest
By Tyler Reed
You're going to hear and see a lot of hate about this past weekend's NBA All-Star Weekend. (Some of that hate will come from me.)
However, don't let anyone fool you; there were some great moments from the weekend, including Mac McClung's dunk contest performance.
The G-League star won his third straight dunk contest and, in the process, pulled off a jumping-over-a-car dunk better than Blake Griffin.
McClung has cemented his legacy as the greatest dunker to ever participate in the challenge. However, it is his decisions off the court that will continue to grow his legacy.
According to Shams Charania, McClung is donating the car he used in the dunk contest to a foundation in need in his hometown of Gate City, Virginia.
The kid doesn't even have an NBA contract and is willing to help those in need. Nobody had a better weekend than McClung.
McClung has appeared in just five games during his NBA career. However, without him, the league would have been scrambling for a hero during their all-star weekend.
Now the cherry on top is that McClung is the kind of player that the league should be pushing into a new stratosphere when it comes to creating stars.
Debating on who is worthy of making an NBA roster has been a popular discussion in recent years. Nobody has a better argument about being in the league than McClung currently has.
