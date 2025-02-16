Mac McClung's historic dunk contest title saves NBA All-Star Saturday
By Joe Lago
Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified for trying to shrewdly circumvent the Skills Challenge rules. Tyler Herro won an underwhelming 3-Point Contest.
The NBA can thank Mac McClung for saving its All-Star Saturday in San Francisco.
The G League star captured a record third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest with gravity-defying artistry that amazed the assembled NBA All-Stars, past and present, and Bay Area basketball fans at Chase Center.
McClung earned a perfect score of 50 on all four of his dunks to edge San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle and salvage what had been a lackluster Saturday showcase for the NBA.
“It’s something I love doing," McClung told reporters of his dunk prowess. "That’s where my creativity comes is I genuinely love this contest and I love to dunk.”
For his first attempt, McClung put a twist on Blake Griffin's iconic leap-over-a-car slam by grabbing the ball out of someone's hands (and leaping over the person) and then powering a two-handed reverse slam.
The 26-year-old McClung clinched his three-peat by displaying more creativity. He jumped over 6-foot-11 Evan Mobley, snagged the ball out of the Cleveland Cavaliers forward's hands and hung in the air long enough to tap it on the front of the rim before throwing it down with two hands.
McClung said he is likely retiring from the Slam Dunk Contest. "But I never want to say never," he added.
Inspired by McClung's performance, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant tweeted that he might participate in next year's dunk competition. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted at Morant: "If you do it, I'll do it with you."
Maybe their participation will bring McClung back to pursue a four-peat.
“I think the contest is a beautiful thing,” he said. “I know people probably want bigger stars in it and I would love to see that. I think it’s important for the people in it to want to do it. ... This contest is a special thing. We all love it.”
