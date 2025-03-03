Michael Wilbon grills LeBron James for taking a shot at NBA media
Over the years, the state of the NBA media has changed beyond recognition as they have become more outspoken towards their criticism of the biggest stars in the league.
While the media is in its right to call out players when they have a poor performance, they have seemingly driven towards calling them out for engagement on social media platforms.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a prime example of becoming an easy target for the media due to his immense popularity, but the 4x NBA champ finally had enough.
He recently called them out which has become a major discussion for the said media. ESPN's Michael Wilbon became the recent top media personality to call out James for his comments.
"First of all, we live in a world now in which those guys, and particularly LeBron, they know how to use and manipulate social media," Wilbon stated. "But it goes both ways, it cuts both ways, and that's where a great part of the negativity is... We live in a world that is largely negative, having nothing to do with sports."
He added: "That's the world we live in, and you live in it," Wilbon continued. "And in LeBron's case, though when you've been praised justifiably, you've earned the praise and the hundreds of millions of dollars that have started since you were 8 years old. When you put on a crown on your head, do you actually believe that the rest of us are just in your kingdom to serve you? Sorry
Wilbon believes that James has made himself vulnerable to such criticism due to his portrayal of himself on social media.
Still, it seems unfair that arguably the greatest basketball player of all time gets criticized for everything about his career, despite having a relatable amazing career in the NBA.
