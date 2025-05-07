NBA analyst makes wild Knicks claim, backs Celtics despite Game 1 loss
The New York Knicks capitalized on the Boston Celtics' nightmare Game 1 performance to come back from a 20-point deficit and win the game. The Celtics missed 45 three-pointers on the night, setting a dismal NBA playoff record in the process.
Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the way with 29 points apiece, while Mikal Bridges was locking in on defense and hit the most important clutch shot. But while New York was tenaciously impressive on the night, Colin Cowherd isn't a big believer in their ability to win the series.
"Knicks fans, I've never seen a Game 1 upset that means less," Cowherd said. This is the only game the Knicks are going to win. Boston's not gonna mis 45 threes.
"Enjoy the moment, Knick fans, you are feeling it today. Oh, give me a break. Boston got a 20-point lead, they hammered this team all year, they fell asleep, and then they just took bad shots."
There is some merit to Cowherd's argument that the Celtics won't miss that many three-pointers again. The fact that New York only managed to win by three points despite Boston's woes is certainly something to keep an eye on.
Having said that, the Knicks do now have home-court advantage moving forward in this series. If they can find a way to win Game 2 as well, they will have a chance to make Cowherd and the other people who don't believe in them look like quite the fools.
