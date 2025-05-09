NBA analyst fires back at Draymond Green’s ‘angry black man’ comment
Draymond Green has been a big topic of discussion in the aftermath of the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. Green received his fifth technical of the NBA playoffs on the night, bringing him to within two of earning a one-game suspension.
Brian Windhorst says Draymond is drawing complaints with his behavior. But Draymond himself was irate after the game, saying, ""I’m tired of the agenda to make me look like the angry Black man," Green said to a small number of reporters in the locker room after the game.
He added, "I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I’m great at basketball and great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous." This was a tense moment, but not everyone has sympathy for Green.
"Draymond Green, you're not an angry black man," Emmanuel Acho said on The Facility. "You're just a dirty basketball player. The truth is the 'angry black man' agenda is a real thing... Draymond Green, you're not the angry black man because you decide to punch people in the face."
It's hard to dispute that the Warriors' defensive star has earned his reputation through a litany of incidents involving poor behavior. Having said that, Green is also often subjected to abuse with strong racial undertones on social media, as well as in person.
The Draymond issue is a complex one. There will always be people who don't like him and don't agree with him. As reductive as it may sound to say, Green can deal with this in the one way he always has, by winning on the basketball court.
