Kevin Durant claims he ‘rejoices every day’ having ended a potential LeBron James, Cavaliers dynasty
Kevin Durant is having an interesting offseason. With the Phoenix Suns very much out of the playoffs, it's more than likely that he will move on in the summer.
Kendrick Perkins wants KD to join the Houston Rockets, and that's simply one of the destinations he has been linked with.
Durant has arguably the most infamous move in NBA history. In 2016, he joined the 73-9 Golden State Warriors, creating a superteam that won the next two championships with ease. Fans have never entirely forgiven him, and he's not beyond rubbing it in their faces either.
A fan tagged Durant in a post about Kyrie Irving's incredible scoring for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Playoffs. It was an aggressive message. It read, "Oh man, KDTrey5, f*** you bro for ruining what would have been a dynasty in Cleveland.
The Slim Reaper, never one to shy away from being authentic to himself, responded, saying, "I rejoice every morning that it didn’t happen." That is a cold quote from KD, considering that he maintains good relationships with both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who would have benefited from said dynasty.
Naturally, with the amount of hate he has received over the years, KD isn't shy to dish it back out to fans. It's a little surprising considering that he could be traded wherever the Suns see fit. Whether he moves to Houston, San Antonio, or goes back to OKC, Cleveland is sure to be off the list.
