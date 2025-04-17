Shams Charania gives explosive Damian Lillard injury update
It looked certain that Damian Lillard's season had come to an end; he was diagnosed with blood clots (Deep Vein Thrombosis) and expected to miss at least the rest of the season.
Considering that this diagnosis is what prematurely ended Chris Bosh's NBA career, there was fear that the Milwaukee Bucks star might miss significant time, to say the least. Lillard was reportedly on blood-thinning medication, which would not allow him to play basketball temporarily.
However, Shams Charania has dropped a huge update on Dame's current injury status, with the star PG being miraculously cleared of his diagnosis.
"Milwaukee's Damian Lillard has been cleared of his deep vein thrombosis and is no longer on blood-thinning medication, sources tell ESPN," Charanis reported. "Lillard is out for Game 1 Saturday against Indiana and will have a period of time to resume contact workouts and ramp up for return."
He added, "Remarkable and historic development to clear from the blood clot in just over 3 weeks. Doctors have told Bucks officials this recovery has never been seen before – but occurred due to early treatment, detection, and specialists working on Lillard even before formal diagnosis."
This is incredible news as it now seems like the 34-year-old will be available for the team during the playoffs. He will likely miss the initial games against the Indiana Pacers, but having him puts the team back in contention to make a run to the NBA championship.
Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game for the Bucks this season, his health is key for any noise the Bucks can hope to make. Beyond basketball, it is heartwarming to see him return from a serious diagnosis so soon, and fans will be hoping he can stay healthy moving forward.
