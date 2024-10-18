Must see games of Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints opened up Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season in the most boring way possible. While the Broncos rolled 33-10, it was your typical Thursday night snooze fest.
However, the rest of the Week 7 slate has some major potential to be classic games. Here are the must-see games for Week 7 of the NFL season.
Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers
The future of the NFL will collide when C.J. Stroud and the 5-1 Houston Texans meet Jordan Love and the 4-2 Green Bay Packers. The Texans are 2-1 on the road this season; however, will Lambeau Field be the intimidating factor that it has been known to be in the past?
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
The NFC North is attempting to own the weekend, and a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings may be the show-stealer. The winner of this one will take possession of first place in the division, and the bad blood from the Lions sweeping the Vikings last season is still at the forefront.
This one has the potential to be the game of the week.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers
To the fans, this game is a Super Bowl rematch that will be intriguing to watch. However, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are just hoping to come out of this game injury-free. Both teams have dealt with some brutal injuries this season, but that hasn't stopped the Chiefs from being 5-0.
A loss for the 49ers will put the team below .500, and someone will need to start having answers about this team's downfall.
